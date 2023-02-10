VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County.

Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police chased the vehicle, a gray Honda Accord, to the Harmon area before the driver reportedly turned around and went back west on Route 460.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Honda hit a deputy’s vehicle, resulting in minor damage. The pursuit ended in the Big Rock area when the suspect went over an embankment.

The driver, identified as Bradley S. Pinion, 28 of Mouthcard, Kentucky, and a passenger were taken to Buchanan General Hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Pikeville, Kentucky for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pinion was charged with eluding law enforcement, destruction of property, abduction, and trespassing. The passenger is not facing any charges.

The sheriff’s office stated possible narcotics and paraphernalia that were found inside the vehicle are being analyzed. More charges may be filed if the substances are determined to be illegal narcotics.