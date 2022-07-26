ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man has been arrested for sexual contact with a child under 13 on multiple occasions, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Chambers, 21, has been charged with five counts of child rape, and aggravated sexual battery after a joint investigation by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division that began in February alleging sexual abuse of a child less than 13 years old, according to a release from the WCSO.

The case was presented to a Washington County Grand Jury in early July. The Grand Jury found sufficient evidence that Chambers violated the law and a presentment was issued out of criminal court, according to the release.

Chambers is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, and he will appear in criminal court at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office.