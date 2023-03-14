GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Grand Jury indicted a man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Caitlin Crum, 20, whose body was found inside an abandoned home in November 2021.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), Preston Romez Moore, 31, is charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to report a death.

An investigation by the GPD and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found Moore had reportedly been with Crum at the time of her death, failed to contact authorities and left her body at the vacant home, according to the release.

On Nov. 7, 2021, deputies discovered Crum deceased inside a home on West Barton Ridge Road, according to the release. Her cause of death was discovered to be an ‘overdose caused by methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication,’ the release stated.

Moore was located in Knoxville on Tuesday afternoon, the release stated. He is expected to be transported to the Greene County Jail where he will be booked on a $70,000 bond, according to the GPD.