JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation by state and local authorities has led to charges against a man in connection to several drug overdoses, including one that was fatal.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Tyrique Shahmir Brown, 31 of Johnson City, with second-degree murder, three counts of sale of schedule II drugs, and three counts of distribution of schedule II drugs, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

An investigation was launched by the TBI and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in September 2022 when 22-year-old Isaiah Coleman was found dead of a suspected overdose outside a home in the 2800 block of Tupelo Private Drive in Piney Flats, according to the TBI. A second person was found unresponsive at the same location and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that Coleman died from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, the TBI said.

The agency said investigators identified Brown as the person who distributed the drugs to Coleman and the person who was found unresponsive. They also determined he had distributed drugs that resulted in additional non-fatal overdoses in Johnson City the previous night.

A grand jury indicted Brown last week and he was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, according to the TBI.