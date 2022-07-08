NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a man is facing several charges after a fire at a Norton church last weekend.

Norton police arrested James Mefford on Tuesday following an investigation, according to Sgt. James McReynolds.

The fire happened at Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church on Orlender Street last Saturday. It is unclear how much the church was damaged.

According to McReynolds, Mefford is facing charges of destruction of property, trespassing on church property after dark, burning/destroying a church, breaking and entering with intent to commit arson, and entering property with intent/purpose of destroying it.