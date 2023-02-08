BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder.

The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the Manager at CVS, the store will be closed for the foreseeable future until repairs can be completed. The drive-thru for the pharmacy will continue to operate.

No further details were released.