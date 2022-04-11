JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was charged after police said he stole over $10,000 in cash and goods from an Elizabethton-based video game store’s booth at a recent convention.

Ayman Elmashtoly was charged with theft over $10,000 after he stole cash, a cell phone, credit cards, car keys and more from the 2 Dudes Gaming booth at ETSUCon on April 3, according to police.

ETSUCon is the annual anime and comics convention held at the Culp Center on the East Tennessee State University campus.

Elmashtoly was booked at the Washington County Jail on April 5, where he immediately posted a $1,500 bond.

2 Dudes Gaming has been based out of Elizabethton for the last seven years. Store owner Eric Howell said he is not sure if authorities even have the items stolen in their possession.

“I would like all the stuff back and I definitely want the money back, but we’ll see how that goes,” Howell said. “I was relieved (to see charges). I’ll be more relieved if we get everything back.”

The ETSUCon weekend back on April 2-3 was shaping up to be a successful weekend for 2 Dudes Gaming.

2 Dudes’ booth at the convention was bringing in thousands of dollars in sales each day.

“By the end of Saturday, we ended up having to come back here just to restock with the amount we sold down there,” Howell said.

It was after 6:30 p.m. on April 3 when Howell and his wife noticed a pink backpack was missing from their booth. The convention had closed at 6 p.m.

Howell had left the booth for a moment. By the time he was back, the bag containing his wife’s personal information and their means to get home was gone.

“I don’t even think I was gone five minutes before I got a call that they couldn’t find the bag,” Howell said. “For the better part of three, four days, I was running all over the place just getting everything fixed.”

A police report said Howell had pinged the phone inside the bag, which showed it at Southwest and University Parkway right after the theft was reported, but further attempts to locate the phone were unsuccessful.

During that portion of the event, ETSUCon Chairman and ETSU Japanese Professor Zack James said staff and volunteers were helping vendors pack down their inventory and booths.

James said the suspect had put the backpack into a clear tote to look like he was carrying his own product out.

Howell said he had not seen Elmashtoly at all throughout the weekend.

“At that point, every door in there was closed, other than the back door where our load-in ramp was. That was the only place you could get in,” Howell said.

He said the ballroom of the Culp Center did not have security cameras.

In the early morning hours on April 4, ETSU Public Safety discovered exterior security camera footage of a man believed to be Elmashtoly leaving with a clear tote and backpack.

The police report does not identify Elmashtoly, but does identify a man walking briskly down a ramp toward the parking lot.

“It would’ve helped if it didn’t look like we were robbed by an 8-bit Nintendo character,” Howell said.

The video was able to identify the suspect leaving in a black sedan, potentially a Kia Forte.

Upon review of a 2 Dudes weekend vlog, Howell was able to find the suspect in his own footage the same day. Then on April 5, Elmashtoly was charged.

James said ETSUCon would likely examine stricter security protocols including having staff at all entrances/exits at all times, requiring everyone to wear vendor badges at all times, and strongly encouraging vendors to have lockboxes.

The theft did not mean game over for 2 Dudes Gaming, but it is already causing Howell to be more cautious at conventions.

“It’s something we’re going to have to deal with. There’s never going to be a time the money’s not going to be on our persons,” Howell said.

Elmashtoly next court appearance is on May 16.