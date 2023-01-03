BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD).

A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott Perry ran from the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police reported apprehending Perry after a short foot chase by deploying a stun gun. Perry was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle, the release states.

Officers learned Perry had four warrants out of Sullivan County, and the release states that a search of his person found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and a small bottle of “unidentified blue pills.”

Perry was charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.