BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff.

Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a camper.

A standoff ensued until 10 a.m. when police arrested the suspect without incident. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

BVPD public information officer Captain Maynard Ratcliff told News Channel 11 that the department was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service during the standoff.

The suspect’s name and charges are unclear at this time. News Channel 11 reached out to the Western District of Virginia U.S. Marshals Service for more information and will provide updates as they are received.

This is a developing story.