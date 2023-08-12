JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man was arrested on Tipton Street in Johnson City Friday night and charged with sexual battery after he allegedly inappropriately grabbed a woman while she was tying her shoe.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Gregory Ball was arrested following the incident, which happened at around 11:44 p.m.

The JCPD said a female victim stated that she had met Ball, who she did not previously know, while on Tipton Street and they started talking.

After around an hour, the victim was tying her shoe, getting ready to leave, when Ball allegedly reached between her legs and “squeezed her private area,” the release states.

The JCPD said Ball was located nearby and taken into custody on a $5,000 bond.