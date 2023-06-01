ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man faces several charges after a Washington County, Virginia deputy reportedly found firearms, cash and narcotics in his possession.

According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a deputy saw a man ‘slumped behind the wheel of a running vehicle’ at the Petro Travel Center in Glade Spring on May 31.

The deputy determined the man to be under the influence after initiating a welfare check, and once the man exited the vehicle, a firearm was found in the driver’s seat, the release stated.

Two firearms, $14,468 in cash and a ‘substance believed to be methamphetamines’ were reportedly found in the vehicle.

The man, identified as Larry Gene Harless Jr., was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Narcotic with a Firearm

Possession of Scheduled I with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Ammunition by Felon

Intoxication in Public

Harless is reportedly being held at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority without bond.