ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man faces several charges after a Washington County, Virginia deputy reportedly found firearms, cash and narcotics in his possession.
According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a deputy saw a man ‘slumped behind the wheel of a running vehicle’ at the Petro Travel Center in Glade Spring on May 31.
The deputy determined the man to be under the influence after initiating a welfare check, and once the man exited the vehicle, a firearm was found in the driver’s seat, the release stated.
Two firearms, $14,468 in cash and a ‘substance believed to be methamphetamines’ were reportedly found in the vehicle.
The man, identified as Larry Gene Harless Jr., was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of Narcotic with a Firearm
- Possession of Scheduled I with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Ammunition by Felon
- Intoxication in Public
Harless is reportedly being held at the Southwest Regional Jail Authority without bond.