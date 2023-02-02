JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from Berkshire Circle on Dec. 26.

During both incidents, a U-haul was used to commit the alleged thefts, police say. The trailers and contents were reportedly worth an estimated $27,000.

Hendricks was charged with two counts of theft, one over $2,500 and another over $10,000. He is currently held on a $10,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.