RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Russell County school bus on Monday.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), officers began an investigation into the theft of a county school bus Monday morning. The bus, which the sheriff’s office says was stolen from the Russell County vocational school, was found on Hidden Valley Road in Washington County later that day.

According to the RCSO, Lee Allen Roark, 34, of Abingdon was arrested and charged with the following on Tuesday.

Grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony destruction of property

Tampering with a vehicle

Trespassing on school property

Roark was taken to a magistrate and placed into the Southwest Regional Jail Authority on a secured bond.