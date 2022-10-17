ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested following a standoff Monday evening in Carter County, according to authorities.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Massey Street in the Biltmore community around 6:15 p.m. after someone called 911 and reported seeing a man shooting a gun at a neighbor’s home.

“When officers arrived they saw a male subject running inside a residence and a stand off ensued,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in a release. “It lasted about an hour and the male subject ended up coming out voluntarily.”

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dennis Mays of Massey Street. He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending against Mays and the incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.