ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after he led deputies on a chase Tuesday morning.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Wagner Boat Ramp when the driver took off while deputies were obtaining vehicle information.

Deputies chased the vehicle to Highway 19E where it crashed near the intersection with South Sycamore Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver got out of the vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to run away.

William Graham, 35, is facing charges of criminal impersonation, felony evasion, and possession of stolen property.