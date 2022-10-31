WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorcycle and then crashing it.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Carter County deputies were pursuing a motorcycle Saturday morning when it entered Washington County.

The motorcycle was reportedly driven by Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the pursuit went in and out of both counties while Phillips allegedly fled.

According to the release, the motorcycle crashed on Woodlyn Road, leading to a “brief foot pursuit.” The WCSO reports that Phillips fell during the chase and dropped a gun.

After falling, Phillips was taken into custody by deputies. The WCSO reports that Phillips faces “numerous traffic charges.” The WCSO charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of methamphetamine.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash, according to the WCSO.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office for more details on the charges Phillips faces from that department.