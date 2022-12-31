WISE, Va., (WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release.

A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making bomb threats.

Police say these charges stem from an incident that occurred Friday around 3:30 p.m. when Wise County Central Dispatch received a where bomb threats were made to the justice center and courthouse.

According to the release, several agencies responded, searched and evacuated the buildings then deemed the threats to be false. WCSO deputies and investigators were able to develop Graham as the suspect in the case.

Additionally, authorities say that the Virginia code states that perpetrators can be held financially responsible for the reimbursement expenses incurred during the response to false threats.

Graham is currently being held in the Duffield Jail with no bond.