ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he assaulted two women and led police on a chase that crossed state lines.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an assault Tuesday morning in the 8000 block of Highway 19E and found Brandon M. Cook, 26, sitting in a pickup truck next to the driveway. The deputy said he blocked Cook from leaving and ordered him out of the truck but Cook accelerated and nearly struck the deputy’s cruiser before peeling onto Highway 19E.

The deputy pursued Cook, who was driving about 80 miles an hour, before he drove into North Carolina and the pursuit was terminated, according to the sheriff’s office. Avery County authorities also pursued Cook and arrested him at his mother’s address in Banner Elk.

The deputy returned to the address on Highway 19E where one victim accused Cook of hitting her in the face with his fist, choking her, and breaking her phone. Another victim said Cook had grabbed her by the hair and began beating her on the front of her head with his head. The second victim said she tried to call 911 but Cook began choking her while she was speaking with 911.

The deputy observed bruising and marks on both victims’ necks in addition to other injuries.

The sheriff’s office charged Cook with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of interfering with an emergency call, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

A hold had been placed on Cook with Avery County authorities as of Tuesday.