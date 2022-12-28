JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police report that when they arrived, officers found a victim who had been shot in the “lower abdomen.”

An investigation began, and Jesse Keene was identified as the suspect. The JCPD reports Keene is the brother of the victim, and an altercation between the two had occurred prior to the shooting.

Keene was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $20,000 bond. His next court date is pending.