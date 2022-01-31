Man allegedly used Snapchat to request explicit photos from SWVA teens

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A North Carolina man was arrested after police say he used Snapchat and Grindr to request explicit photos from underaged boys.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday revealed Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, allegedly used the mobile applications to communicate with two Grayson County teenagers.

Investigators believe Shumate told the boys he would trade vapes and vaping materials if they sent sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.

“After communicating online for several weeks, Shumate offered to bring the teens vaping supplies, which they paid him for with cash,” the release reads. “Later, Shumate told the victims they could provide him with nude pictures of themselves instead of cash for the vaping supplies.”

The release added Shumate also allegedly offered oral sex to the boys. He was charged with one count of attempting to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.

“We live in an online world where our children and teens are connected, virtually, to people all over the globe,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh stated in the release. “While online safety starts at home, when individuals seek to exploit our youth using the internet and its social media sites, it is the job of the Department of Justice to step in.”

The FBI, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case.

If you have been victimized or know someone who has, report it to the FBI at 1-804-261-1044 or online at tips.fbi.gov.