DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man faces numerous felony charges after he allegedly stole several vehicles over two days and led multiple law enforcement jurisdictions on a pursuit in Dickenson County Wednesday.

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies responded to a reported burglary at JWT Well Services Inc. Surveillance footage at the property reportedly showed a man busting out a window of the shop and him entering it, the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

Multiple tools were taken from the shop, the DCSO states, and the man drove away in a Ford pickup truck owned by the company. The truck was later found at a Hardees in St. Paul, Va. and surveillance footage documented the suspect leaving the area, the release said.

According to the DCSO, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday reporting a Ford Taurus stolen from the St. Paul area.

The suspect was then identified by deputies as Jonathan Reed Stiltner, 48.

On Wednesday, May 24, the reported stolen Ford Taurus was found wrecked in the Ghost Rock area of Dickenson County, the release stated. Around the time the car was found, the DCSO reportedly received a call claiming a Chevrolet van was blocking the driveway of a Cow Path Road residence.

DCSO deputies found the van belonged to Mountain View Marina and determined it to be stolen. Witnesses were able to identify Stiltner as the driver of the van, the release stated.

That evening, deputies responded to Skeetrock Road in reference to a Pontiac G6 stolen from a residence.

According to the release, the owner of the Pontiac reported she saw Stiltner pull into her driveway on an ATV and load multiple items, including firearms, into the vehicle and leave.

“Deputies and officers from multiple jurisdictions converged on the area. Deputies turned on the vehicle on Blowing Rock Road, where a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle turned onto Tivis Ridge. At the end of Tivis Ridge, [Stiltner] ran on foot. Deputies and officers from multiple jurisdictions tracked the male to the area of Lower Twin, Flannagan Lake,” the release stated.

Stiltner was arrested and charged with the following, according to the DCSO:

Felony Elude x2

Burglary x2

Grand Larceny x2

Motor Vehicle Larceny x3

Possess Stolen Property

Larceny of Firearms

Possession of Firearms by a convicted felon

Stealing an ATV

Investigators reportedly found evidence from a residence that was allegedly broken into, multiple firearms and other items in the vehicle.

The following agencies were involved in the incident:

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

Clintwood Police Department

Clincho Police Department

Haysi Police Department

Virginia State Police

Virginia Department of Game

Breaks Interstate Park

As of Thursday, Stiltner is being held without bond at the Haysi Regional Jail.