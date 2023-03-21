BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after an alleged assault in Blountville left a woman with a gunshot wound to the hand.

A release from the SCSO states that deputies were called to the 300 block of Cave Hill Road around 11 p.m. on Monday. The SCSO had received reports of an assault and a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office reports that when deputies arrived, they found a woman with injuries to her face, knees, arm and elbow. In addition, she reportedly had been shot in the left hand.

The victim told deputies that Mitchell Runnings, 40, of Johnson City, had assaulted her while she tried to leave the home. At some point during the assault, she said she was shot in the hand.

According to the release, Runnings had left the scene by the time deputies arrived. A warrant was obtained charging him with aggravated assault.

A spokesperson for the SCSO stated investigators are not certain if Runnings is armed but asked anyone who may see him to contact the sheriff’s office with his location.