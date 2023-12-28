JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing charges after police said he threw a pickaxe at officers and spat on one of them.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded Wednesday to a business at 1932 S. Roan Street where a man was reportedly refusing to leave and acting aggressively with what was described as a “hammer.”

Officers arrived and found Randy McIntosh, 56, with a compact pickaxe, according to police.

When officers asked an intoxicated McIntosh to drop the pickaxe, he threw it at officers and nearly hit them with it, police said. He then reportedly spat on an officer after he was taken into custody.

Police also reported that officers found a “small” bag of methamphetamine in McIntosh’s pocket.

McIntosh was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, one count of simple assault against a first responder, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of public intoxication, and one count of criminal trespass.