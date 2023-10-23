WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been arrested after police report he stole thousands of dollars in construction materials from a construction site and installed them at a home.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies began investigating after $8,501.66 worth of construction materials were stolen from a job site in Gray. The WCSO reports deputies quickly identified Jason Drake, 47, as a suspect after he allegedly posted some of the stolen items from the site for sale online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A search warrant was obtained for a home in the 100 block of Old Gray Station Road, and investigators said there were items found in Drake’s possession that matched the stolen ones. The WCSO reports Drake had installed several stolen items at the home.

Investigators said other stolen items were found opened and in the process of being installed.

The release states deputies also found a ” clear, rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine” on a piece of furniture in Drake’s bedroom.

Drake was arrested Friday and charged with burglary, theft over $1,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Drake was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and booked on a $9,000 bond. He was set to appear in court on Monday.