KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole from a storage unit and was found with weapons he was prohibited from possessing.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that a theft was reported at a self-storage facility in Kingsport on March 29. The victim of the theft told investigators that several items had been taken.

The SCSO learned that a white Chevrolet truck had arrived at the facility at the time of the theft. The release states the investigation led authorities to the home of Roger Ray Compton, 45. According to the sheriff’s office, a white truck identical to the one seen on surveillance video at the facility was parked at Compton’s home.

While searching Compton’s home and truck, the SCSO found the items stolen from the storage facility in addition to “stolen property from other theft and burglary cases in Sullivan County as well as other jurisdictions.”

According to the release, investigators also found several firearms at Compton’s home. The SCSO reports Compton is a convicted felon who is barred from possessing guns.

Compton was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of theft. The SCSO told News Channel 11 that more charges could be forthcoming for the other stolen property found at Compton’s home.

As of Monday, he is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Compton is set to appear in court on June 8.