WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, with malicious wounding.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Buckingham Road in Coeburn around 10:30 p.m. after dispatch received a 911 call reporting that someone had been stabbed during a domestic dispute.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to her head. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Santiago was arrested and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.