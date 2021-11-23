Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer seen smiling in court Tuesday morning; trial date set

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The man accused of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler on his 29th birthday is set to go to trial for felony murder and 12 other charges on April 11-15, 2022.

Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of probation violation for two counts of grand larceny along with a new 13-count indictment.

JUST IN: A Grand Jury returned a 13-count indictment against 33-year-old Michael Donivan White. He's charged with killing Big Stone Gap officer Michael Chandler. The latest tonight on @WJHL11 along with the other charges he faces. pic.twitter.com/1enNVUogaB — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) November 22, 2021

A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom while a Wise County judge listed off White’s charges. As his charges were read, the suspect appeared to yawn and was seen smiling. He described his probation violation charges as “the least of [his] worries.”

White, who was appointed an attorney, requested a speedy trial; the dates set in April 2022 will cover all 13 charges, including felony murder and aggravated murder.

Another request from the defendant included a change of venue, but a judge said that matter must be further discussed with an attorney. White faces the following charges following the death of Officer Chandler on Nov. 13:

Aggravated murder

Felony murder

Possession of Schedule I/II Substances with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I/II Substances

Shooting in Commission of Possession of Schedule I/II Substances

Shooting in Commission of Murder

Use of Firearm in Commission of Aggravated Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Ammunition by a Felon

Brandishing a Firearm

Reckless Handling of Firearms

Discharging a Firearm in Public

Disorderly Conduct

White’s aggravated murder charge alone calls for a mandatory minimum punishment of life in prison, according to indictment documents.

On Nov. 13, Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was responding to a welfare check, according to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP investigators said Chandler encountered “at least one individual” during the encounter and was shot. When a Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the scene, Chandler was found unconscious in a ditch suffering from a gunshot shot.

Chandler was flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.