BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man who was wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, was arrested Tuesday after he tried to run from police.

With the assistance of a K-9 officer, Bristol, Tennessee police arrested Austin James Rush on Tuesday afternoon in the area of 6th Street Extension.

Officers responded to 1326 6th St. Extension around 2:35 p.m. in an attempt to locate Rush, who fled out a back door and entered a creek in an attempt to get away, according to police. A K-9 was released and apprehended Rush in the creek.

Rush was wanted on aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interfering with emergency calls, vandalism, and other charges stemming from a Feb. 21 incident in which he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his wife and prevented her from calling 911, according to records.

He was also wanted on other charges out of Sullivan County and Washington County, Virginia, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Bristol police have also charged him with evading arrest.

Rush was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment following his arrest.