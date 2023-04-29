JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday and is accused of firing a handgun in a public parking lot in downtown Johnson City.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said JaQuan Brown, 21, is charged with reckless endangerment following an investigation into shots fired at the Cherry Street parking lot.

The release said an eyewitness reportedly followed Brown as he left the scene of the shooting, and police found a handgun in his possession.

No injuries were reported but the JCPD did get a report that a red sedan, which left the scene, may have been struck by a fired round, according to the release. JaQuan Brown was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, the release said.

The JCPD is asking those with information regarding this incident to contact the JCPD Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).