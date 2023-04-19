JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing several charges after authorities say he led deputies on a chase and tried to ram a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Steven Ronnie Howard, 37 of Knoxville, has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, evading arrest, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

After he was spotted driving a stolen Dodge Charger at 110 mph on Highway 11E last Saturday evening, Howard refused to stop for deputies and nearly struck multiple vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office. He is also accused of attempting to hit a deputy’s vehicle head-on.

The sheriff’s office said Howard abandoned the vehicle on Broyles Road and ran from the scene.

“Deputies located a male who was a passenger in the vehicle,” the WCSO said in a release. “He gave deputies the name and description of the driver, who had known ties to Greene County.”

Howard was located Tuesday at a home on Justice Road in Greene County and taken into custody by Greene County and Washington County deputies.

Greene County authorities are holding Howard without bond on two counts of failure to appear, according to the WCSO. He also has arrest warrants out of North Carolina.