JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owners of Jones Chiropractic Clinic are searching for answers — and the hands and arms of their 12 foot tall skeleton — after it was vandalized last weekend.

The business hosted a large fake skeleton on its roof, and clinic staff found several of its bones missing after two people appeared to steal them on CCTV footage.

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

The skeleton reportedly cost the business around $1,000 to purchase, and was difficult to find in the first place. A theft report was filed with the Johnson City Police Department, and business owners said a detective has been assigned to the case. To help speed the case along, a reward is being offered by the business.

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

Photo: Jones Chiropractic Clinic

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact investigators at 423-434-6158.