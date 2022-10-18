JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owners of Jones Chiropractic Clinic are searching for answers — and the hands and arms of their 12 foot tall skeleton — after it was vandalized last weekend.
The business hosted a large fake skeleton on its roof, and clinic staff found several of its bones missing after two people appeared to steal them on CCTV footage.
The skeleton reportedly cost the business around $1,000 to purchase, and was difficult to find in the first place. A theft report was filed with the Johnson City Police Department, and business owners said a detective has been assigned to the case. To help speed the case along, a reward is being offered by the business.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact investigators at 423-434-6158.