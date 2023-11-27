WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Limestone woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly pointed a gun at a delivery driver.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies were called to an address on Dorothy Circle Friday due to a disturbance involving a firearm.

An Amazon delivery driver told deputies he had stopped in the roadway to rearrange packages inside his van. The victim told the WCSO that the location was along his typical route, and he had stopped in the same spot previously.

While stopped, the victim said Debra Remine, 67, approached the van with a handgun and pointed it at the driver. He reportedly got back into his van and called 911.

Deputies report they found Remine on her front porch, and the loaded handgun was found inside the home.

Remine was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond. According to the sheriff’s office, she is set to appear in court Monday.