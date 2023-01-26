CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.

According to a press release from the Carbon County, Wyoming prosecutor’s office, a man identified as Arthur Andrew Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 on Jan. 22 when he allegedly hit a commercial truck and passenger car.

Another truck further back in traffic was reportedly forced to swerve away from the crash and into the interstate’s median. The commercial truck then continued into the opposite lane where it hit a Ford F-150 truck, killing all five occupants inside.

Several other motorists were reportedly injured in the crash, some with critical injuries, and multiple vehicles burst into flame due to damage sustained in the incident.

Nelson was arrested in Wyoming on suspicion of impairment, the release said, and is now facing multiple charges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle (Five Counts)

Driving While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment (Two Counts)

Driving Wrong Way on Divided Highway

Driving While Suspended

According to the release, the deaths made up the state’s 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th traffic fatalities in 2023. The total is a stark departure from the state’s single death last year, and eight in 2021.