WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone man was arrested Wednesday after investigators report he held a victim at gunpoint and stole the victim’s firearm.

A release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Gabriel Barnett, 27, was charged with aggravated robbery following an investigation into a Tuesday incident in the Bowmantown community.

According to the WCSO, Barnett had arranged for the victim to come to his home and work on a vehicle there. As the victim was working, Barnet held him at gunpoint and took the victim’s firearm, the release states.

The WCSO reports the victim called 911 after leaving and reported the incident. Later Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Barnett’s arrest, and he was found Wednesday and taken into custody.

As of Thursday, Barnett was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond and was set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.