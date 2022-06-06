JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A burglary investigation has led to charges against two men.

Investigators with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakota Payne, 20, and Charles “Casey” Payne, 30, both of Limestone.

According to the sheriff’s office, while looking into a burglary that had occurred earlier in the week on May Road, investigators received information on Friday about stolen property being held at a home in the 200 block of Bill West Road.

Investigators responded to the residence where they were reportedly met by a man with a gun. The sheriff’s office said the gun was later determined to be one that was stolen in the May Road burglary.

Dakota Payne was charged with possession of stolen property, prohibited weapons, and simple possession of drugs. Charles Payne was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of stolen property. According to the sheriff’s office, Charles Payne also had multiple outstanding warrants.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.