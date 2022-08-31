LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old she was babysitting alone in her home strapped in a car seat.

Sarah L. Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Taylor responded to a call from the child’s father, who had gone to pick the baby up.

According to Taylor’s affidavit of complaint, the father said when he arrived at Smith’s residence, her vehicle wasn’t there. He said he called Smith, who allegedly told him that the baby was inside the home “strapped in his car seat on the couch.”

However, “the suspect stated to the witness that she had taken her children with her, and the reason she didn’t take [their] child was because he had fallen asleep,” according to the court document. It adds that Smith told the father she would only be gone for eight minutes.

The affidavit states that the baby’s father reportedly walked through the front door of the residence to find his child unaccompanied inside the home before leaving with the 1-year-old.

Smith was arrested Monday night and jailed but has since been released on a $5,000 bond. She was arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday, and her case is set for Sept. 26.