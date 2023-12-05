LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a Leslie County man in a child sex abuse material investigation.

According to the KSP, Michael Joseph Lewis, 38, was arrested after an investigation by the agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children division. The investigation reportedly began after Lewis was discovered to have shared “sexually explicit images of juveniles online.”

On Tuesday, state police executed a search warrant at Lewis’ home in Hyden. Authorities reportedly found equipment used by Lewis in the alleged crimes, which was seized and taken to a forensic lab.

Lewis is charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance and five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

As of Tuesday, Lewis was being held in the Leslie County Jail.