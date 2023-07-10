JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A Lee County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday morning after pleading guilty to two burglary charges, officials say.

According to Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin, Stoney Bailey of Pennington Gap was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration in connection to two reported break-ins in western Lee County. After 10 years, Cridlin said Bailey will remain under supervised probation.

“I commend investigators Chris Lewis and Todd Jones with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent investigative work in this case, and for working with my office throughout all stages of this prosecution, including today’s sentencing hearing,” Cridlin said. “I also want to thank Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Williams, Jr., and Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Walton for their excellent work in prosecuting this case.”

According to Lee County Circuit Court records, Bailey pleaded guilty to both burglary charges on Monday. Court records also report November 15, 2022, as the date of both offenses.