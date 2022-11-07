LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Lee County man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot over the weekend, according to authorities.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Jesse Peters Drive in the Dryden area on Saturday regarding a possible gunshot.

The sheriff’s office says a man was found standing on the roof, identified as Timothy Tomlinson, 24, who lives at the residence. After he came down, he reportedly told deputies that he had a gun and had shot at another man, but was not sure if he hit him.

Tomlinson said that he and the other man worked together and the two had been drinking together and got into an argument prior to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies discovered the body of Shawn Nutting, 48 of South Carolina, in the front yard with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Tomlinson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.