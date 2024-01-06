LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries to her face and head at School House Apartments in Lebanon, Virginia Friday night.

Lebanon Police Chief Eric Deskins told News Channel 11 that officers responded to a welfare check for a female near George Ben Whited Drive. Upon arrival, Deskins said officers could hear a female inside, but she was unable to respond to them.

Once officers made entry into the apartment, Deskins said they found a 45-year-old female with severe injuries. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, and according to Deskins, was still unable to communicate with officers as of Saturday morning.

Lebanon police conducted a search warrant and DNA collection, according to Deskins, but still have no person of interest.

Deskins said the Lebanon Police Department, along with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Virginia State Police (VSP) are actively conducting a criminal investigation.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.