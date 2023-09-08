CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon woman was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged murder that took place in a parking garage near the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Medical Center.

According to a social media post by the UVA Police Department, Tabitha Lynn Head is charged with voluntary manslaughter following the death of Brian Kiser, also from Lebanon.

The post said police responded to the 11th Street Parking Garage around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, where they found medical personnel performing life-saving measures on a man who “sustained what appeared to be a puncture wound to the torso.”

The police department said officers discovered an edged weapon on the scene, and further investigation developed Head as a suspect. Police said they believe Head and Kiser were well-acquainted and traveled together to the UVA Medical Center earlier that day.

According to the post, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case should contact the UVA Police at 434-924-7166.