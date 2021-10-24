Bristol, VA landfill break-in confirmed by city officials, investigation underway

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – City officials say a break-in occurred early Sunday morning at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill, and that a criminal investigation is underway.

According to city manager Randy Eads, the break-in happened in the early hours of Oct. 24. Damage was reported at the scene, but Eads said due to the ongoing nature of the investigation there will be no further details released.

The landfill has been a center of controversy within the city as nearby residents raise concerns over foul odors drifting out of the area and high levels of Benzene detected nearby.

This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they become available.