KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say he shattered a glass door and dragged a Kingsport tire store employee through a parking lot with his vehicle.

The Kingsport Police Department arrested Carroll Teboe, 35, of Kingsport, on Monday and charged him with aggravated assault, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

According to the police department, officers responded around 11 a.m. Monday to two injured men at the Firestone Complete Auto Care on West Center Street.

Police said Teboe, who was a customer, had become upset and kicked a front glass door, causing it to break and injuring his leg as a result.

Teboe then reportedly tried to leave in his Toyota 4-Runner but was stopped by a Firestone employee.

While the employee was standing at the driver’s door, which was open, Teboe put the SUV in reverse, which caught the employee in the door and dragged him through the parking lot, according to police.

The employee was taken to a hospital for injuries to his head and back and was in “stable condition” Monday afternoon, police said.

Teboe was also taken to a hospital for cuts on his leg before being booked into the Kingsport City Jail.