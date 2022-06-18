KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been injured following an altercation at IHOP in Kingsport on Saturday night, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

According to KPD, initial reports say two people were stabbed during an altercation with another group of people. Both people who were injured were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD says the incident appears to have been an isolated incident and should not pose danger to the general public.

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the incident at approximately 8:50 p.m. The event remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.