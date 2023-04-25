WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City Police arrested a man after he allegedly led law enforcement on a multi-jurisdiction chase on April 20, police say.

The chase began in Kingsport when a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a report from the KPD.

The driver, later identified as Lukus Ketron, allegedly failed to yield to the officer and then continued through a school zone on Lynn Garden Drive, the report stated. The officer terminated the chase when he observed the school zone lights activated.

Weber City Police Department picked up the pursuit on U.S Highway 23 and Chief Donald Harding took over as Ketron was observed swerving in and out of traffic, a release stated.

According to the Weber City PD release, Ketron drove recklessly, nearly striking an EMS vehicle on its way to a call.

Later, Ketron allegedly attempted to strike a KPD vehicle. Harding then reportedly drove his vehicle in front of the stolen Ford Ranger in an attempt to stop the pursuit.

The Ford Ranger hit the vehicle twice before coming to a stop, and a short foot pursuit ensued. Ketron was taken into custody, according to the KPD.

Ketron is facing multiple charges in both Tennessee and Virginia and is being held without bond in Duffield Regional Jail.