KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident that prompted several school lockdowns on Monday stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say.

Kingsport authorities say that when they arrived at the Cypress and Ash streets intersection at 1:15 p.m., officers found two people — a man and another adult whose gender was not specified — with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

The duo allegedly lied to police, claiming a third individual had shot them and then ran with the gun to a neighborhood nearby. However, investigators determined that the man had “negligently shot himself in the hand,” with the bullet passing through and hitting the other person.

“This lie led to multiple (completely unnecessary) school lockdowns and a significant waste of valuable time and law enforcement resources searching for a potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect that did not exist,” a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) spokesperson said.

Police recovered the gun, and charges are pending against the unidentified suspects. The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story; stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.