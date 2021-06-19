KPD: Man in custody after attempted abduction on Skyland Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been charged on multiple counts after an attempted abduction in the 3900 block of Skyland Drive, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

Officers responded to a residence at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where a 12-year-old boy had been mowing a lawn before noticing a maroon car drive by.

The investigation revealed that the car then pulled into the driveway, and the suspect, Tonie M. Hammonds, 58, who was not previously known to the boy, exited the car and yelled, “Come here, boy!” as he reached out to grab him.

The boy, whose identity is not being released, fled through the garage and into the house as Hammonds pursued him. The boy’s mother threatened to call police before Hammonds left the property.

Hammonds has been charged with attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and simple assault. He was also charged with violation of probation from a previous theft conviction.

He was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and remains in the Kingsport City Jail with no current eligibility for bond.