KPD looking for burglary suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday morning, the Kingsport Police Department was notified of a burglary that happened overnight at Blakely-Mitchell Clothing Store on Broad Street in downtown.

Surveillance video showed a white male adult arrive in a black vehicle (possibly a BMW, according to the release).

Over $5,000 in clothing and accessories were reported stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact KPD at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

