KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has issued a scam alert after citizens received calls from people claiming to be police officers.

“During the course of their official duties, officers and other employees of the KPD often do have reason to contact citizens via phone; however, they would NEVER attempt to solicit money or threaten incarceration if someone refuses to pay,” stated a release from the department.

According to the KPD, this isn’t a new scam and the best course of action is to hang up the phone.

The KPD advises to never give money, financial information or any other form of payment to scam callers and asks anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be with the department and has concerns about their authenticity to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.