KPD: Heroin, nearly $3,000 seized following traffic stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Heroin and nearly $3,000 in cash have been recovered after a man’s arrest, according to a report by the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

An officer with the KPD arrested Thomas E. Smith, 63, and seized nearly $3,000 and three grams of heroin during the encounter.

According to the report, the officer initiated the stop and requested K-9 assistance when he noticed Smith driving his vehicle on what the officer knew was a revoked license near East Stone Drive and Indian Trail Drive in Kingsport. The officer states that both Smith and his passenger seemed nervous during the encounter so the officer had them step out of the car when the K-9 unit arrived.

K-9 Jimi with seized cash and drugs. (Courtesy: Kingsport Police Department)

Upon searching Smith, the officer found two partial pills that he said were Subutex but were not in a prescription container, “a bag of green plant material,” and a bag that contained a “powder-like” substance.

The report states that Smith told the officer that the powder was “synthetic heroin.”

The report also says Smith was carrying $2,843 in cash, which was suspected of being made from the sale of drugs, according to the release.

The K-9 named Jimi “alerted” to the car and the officers found a scale and syringe. The report says that the passenger was honest about the syringe and allowed to leave the scene after the officer safely disposed of the syringe and photographed it.

The officer located a shaved-down key that was “amongst dozens and dozens of car keys on dealership tags” an air wedge, slim jim, and other items used to unlock car doors, as well as cordless Sawzall and a catalytic converter when searching Smith and his vehicle, according to the report.

Smith claimed that he offered a car unlocking service for his handyman business and the catalytic converter was given to him in a “scrap-pile.”

Before arriving at the jail, Smith made the officer aware that he had several more bags of heroin in his pocket.

Smith was arrested on charges that included simple possession of schedule VI drugs, simple possession of schedule III drugs, manufacture/sale/delivery of schedule I drugs and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The drugs which included 2.8 grams of Heroin when packaged and .7 grams of Marijuana when packaged were seized along with the cash that Smith had and his cellphone.

The report states that Smith was out on bond for “numerous” felony drug distribution charges that stemmed from arrests by Kingsport police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith’s truck was towed and the drugs were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis. The shaved key was also entered into evidence.